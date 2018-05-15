Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel has died in a car crash at the age of 37, according to the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association.

The TTFA reported that Samuel had passed away following a fatal collision on Tuesday morning in England.

"The TTFA and all his former teammates extends deepest condolences to his family in this most difficult time," said the TTFA in a statement.

The TTFA said that "Samuel was returning home after dropping his kids off to school and collided with an oncoming vehicle."

Samuel made over 150 league appearances for Aston Villa and over 70 for Bolton. He also had loan spells at Cardiff City and Gillingham.

He spent several years playing in the Iran Pro League before returning to England, where he made several appearances this season for Egerton FC, a team in the Cheshire Football League.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.