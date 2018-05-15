Ex-Aston Villa, Bolton, Trinidad & Tobago Defender Jlloyd Samuel Dies in Car Crash

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel has died in a car crash at the age of 37, according to the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association.

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel has died in a car crash at the age of 37, according to the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association.

The TTFA reported that Samuel had passed away following a fatal collision on Tuesday morning in England.

"The TTFA and all his former teammates extends deepest condolences to his family in this most difficult time," said the TTFA in a statement.

The TTFA said that "Samuel was returning home after dropping his kids off to school and collided with an oncoming vehicle."

Samuel made over 150 league appearances for Aston Villa and over 70 for Bolton. He also had loan spells at Cardiff City and Gillingham. 

He spent several years playing in the Iran Pro League before returning to England, where he made several appearances this season for Egerton FC, a team in the Cheshire Football League.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)