Liverpool Fans React to News of a Timescale Regarding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Recovery From Injury

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to voice their dismay following news that it could be

November at the earliest until they see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action, as he recovers from his knee ligament injury.

Having sustained the injury in the Reds' 5-2 Champions League semi final first leg against AS Roma, it was confirmed that the 24-year-old would miss the remainder of the season and subsequent World Cup in the summer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite hopes that the former Arsenal man would be fit for the start of next season, recent reports now suggest that the midfielder could be out until November, which is a huge blow for the Reds.

As a result of this the news, fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

After all the performances given it’s a heart broken to have learned such a bad news.



Get well soon mate. #YNWA — One's Way #YNWA (@Khongsak) May 14, 2018

Absolutely terrible news. Get well soon @Alex_OxChambo — Ausaf Elahi (@bruno_elahi) May 14, 2018

He'll be like a new signing by Christmas



Gutted for the fella — Oldhairy (@oldhairy1) May 14, 2018

Gutted for him, need to invest even more now!!! 🔴 need depth — JOAKIM📍🇸🇪 #LFC (@kidfromsthlm) May 14, 2018

The news comes as a huge setback for Oxlade-Chamberlain who looked to be settling into life under Jurgen Klopp after a number of impressive displays, most notably in Liverpool's Champions League run as they prepare for the final against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Scoring five goals and providing eight assist in all competitions for the Anfield side since swapping North London for Merseyside at the end of August, the former Southampton man is set for a longer stint on the sidelines than previously anticipated.

While Liverpool fans will be dismayed at Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury, his absence could pave the way for an incoming Naby Keita to fill the void left by the Englishman, with his transfer fee finalised having agreed to the move from RB Leipzig in January.