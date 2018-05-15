Sporting Director Confirms AC Milan Will Sign Former World Cup Winner This Summer

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has confirmed that his club will sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina on a free transfer this summer.

Reina, who turns 36 in August, will be leaving Napoli upon the expiration of his contract on 30 June.

In an interview with Tiki Taka (via Football ITALIA), Mirabelli confirmed the signing and said that he will prove a valuable acquisition for Milan, both on and off the pitch.

“We had the opportunity to get him for free, and we think it was useful strategically,” Mirabelli said. “We’ll have a lot of competition, Reina can help us off the pitch, in addition to his contribution on it.

“We need people with experience and he’s one of those.”

With in excess of 700 appearances in four of Europe's top five leagues, Reina would be a valuable asset for any club in Europe, regardless of his age. He also knows what it takes to win, having won the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

At club level, Reina picked up the UEFA Super Cup and three domestic trophies during his time at Anfield, as well as three Premier League Golden Gloves. He has also won Bundesliga and Coppa Italia trophies.

The imminent arrival of Reina at Milan will cast doubts over the future of teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Mirabelli has moved to refute those claims.

“I already told your other colleagues that it’s not just down to Donnarumma, it involves everyone," Mirabelli told a reporter. "A player has to come to us and tell us he doesn’t want to stay, and that’s not the case with Donnarumma.

“If that does happen, there would also have to be a club ready to meet Milan’s asking price. For now neither condition has been satisfied.”