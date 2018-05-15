Yohan Cabaye Admits Uncertainty Over Crystal Palace Future as Contract Expiry Date Looms

Yohan Cabaye admitted that he is uncertain of his Crystal Palace future as his contract with the Eagles expires this summer.

The 32-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Palace since signing from Paris Saint-Germain for a club-record fee of £10m in 2015.

Cabaye failed to find the net in 34 appearances for Palace this season, the first time he has drawn a blank since the first year of his senior career at Lille in 2004/05. However his performances have been good and he remains a popular figure with the fans.

Please don't let this season be goodbye.🔴🔵🙏🏽 #cpfc pic.twitter.com/QftFgYCifK — Cabaye Loves Hugs (@CabayeLovesHugs) May 11, 2018

Speaking to Palace's official website after the final game, Cabaye admitted that he was unsure about his future at Selhurst Park.

"I don't know what the future holds," said the Frenchman. "It was a hard, tough season so I will have a chat with my agent, the club and the chairman.

“I have no stress about my future, so I just wanted to enjoy today and then see what happens next. I’ve had three fantastic seasons here, I love the club and my life in London is perfect, so I will see.”

Cabaye was serenaded throughout the game by the Palace fans and his post-match words had the air of farewell about them.

“The fans are brilliant and I want to thank them once again," he said. "Since my first day here, they have been fantastic with me and I’ve tried to give them back their support."

Cabaye is not the only Palace player facing an uncertain future. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's loan spell has ended and it remains to be seen if the Chelsea youngster will return to Roy Hodgson's team next season.