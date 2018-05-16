Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Shows Brilliant Act of Kindness to Get Disappointed Liverpool Fans to Kiev

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Liverpool fans overcame their initial uncertainty about summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the course of this season as they grew to love his hard work, dedication, and uncanny ability to score screamers against Manchester City.

And now the Liverpool midfielder has gone up further in the estimations of Reds supporters by helping out an unlucky fan who had missed out on tickets to the Champions League final in Kiev.

Joe Jaggar booked flights to Kiev immediately after Liverpool's win over Roma but was unlucky in the club's ballot and didn't get any of just 16,000 available tickets for the game at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26.

Jaggar expressed his disappointment on social media and word spread to Oxlade-Chamberlain, who worked some magic to get Jaggar and his four-year-old son Bobbi tickets for the final.

"I went to bed on Friday night in a stinker of a mood," Jaggar told BBC Sport. "I fell asleep and woke up about 4:30am and scrolled through my notifications, when I saw two messages from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain saying he had got me two tickets.

"I started crying when I saw the messages. I'm not even ashamed to admit that. I couldn't believe what lengths he had gone to for me and Bobbi."

Young Bobbi has previous with Oxlade-Chamberlain and made the headlines earlier in the season when he was given the star's match shirt following the win over Manchester City. Jaggar senior said that he would always be grateful to the former Arsenal man for the incredible gesture.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain is the most humble guy, and he doesn't even realise that what he has done is such a grand gesture," added Joe.

"Alex just oozes class. He will never know how much this means to me and Bobbi. We are so grateful for his generosity."

Like Jaggar, Oxlade-Chamberlain will have to watch the final from the sidelines - he will not return until December after suffering a knee ligament injury in the first leg of the semi final.

