Barcelona Make Decision to Ban 2,823 Fans Following Shocking Results of Fake Ticket Investigation

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Almost 3,000 Barcelona fans have been banned from their final home game of the season against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The news follows an investigation that Barcelona say they conducted, which involved a team of investigators looking into the number of counterfeit tickets on the black market.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Results of the investigation found that as many as 2,823 Barcelona fans had given their details to a third party in exchange for financial rewards.

Barcelona claim that fake tickets have cost them €1.5m, which works out at €500 per ticket.

With 2,823 fans temporarily suspended - and set to miss the final game against Real Sociedad - their tickets will be offered to some of the 10,000 people who are on the waiting list for a Barcelona season ticket.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The bans were issued after Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid back on 6 May, which was, as always, an enthralling tie which saw Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo score two goals each.

Season ticket holders who wouldn't go to the match were asked to hand their ticket back to the club so they could be put on general sale, but the tickets were instead sold on to tourists via a third party.

"It's the largest and most forceful action against fraud and the [illegal re-sale of tickets] that [Barca] have ever carried out," club spokesman Josep Vives said following the investigation, per ESPN.

It is unclear how long the Barcelona fans will be suspended for and if any legal action will be taken against the fans or the third party that purchased their information.

