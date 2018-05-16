England Announce Official 23-Man Squad for 2018 World Cup With Uncapped Liverpool Starlet Included

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

As expected, Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere were the major casualties as England officially released their squad for the 2018 World Cup next month.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has forgone the process of naming a preliminary squad before trimming down to a final group and instead named his definitive 23-man selection for the tournament in Russia.

There is room for Fabian Delph, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gary Cahill, while Hart and Wilshere both miss out, as was widely reported on Tuesday.

On-loan West Ham keeper Hart is reported to have been left furious with his club's (now former) manager David Moyes, after receiving a call from Southgate on Monday informing him of the decision.

Southgate has opted for Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and uncapped Burnley star Nick Pope as his three goalkeepers for the tournament.

In defence, as anticipated, there is room for Ashley Young and Danny Rose, while Southampton's Ryan Bertrand has been omitted despite recent call ups.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In midfield Wilshere's lack of a spot is the major surprise, with Southgate supposedly concerned by the Arsenal's proneness to injury, while the versatile Delph is given a berth as well as 22-year-old Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who impressed Southgate in a friendly against Germany last year..  

There are no major surprises in attack where Harry Kane is expected to lead the line. Leicester City 20-goal man Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford have also made the squad. 

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge is an unsurprising casualty, having failed to proved his worth during an ill-fated loan spell with West Brom this season.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18, before facing Panama six days later and top seeds of the group Belgium on June 28. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)