Juventus Agree on Personal Terms With Italy International Ahead of Buffon's Retirement

Italy international Mattia Perin has reached an agreement with Juventus over a move this summer as the Old Lady look to bolster their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.

First team goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is expected to announce his retirement from professional football in a press conference on Thursday, ahead of Juventus' match against Hellas Verona on the final day of the Serie A campaign.

Despite only signing Wojciech Szczęsny from Arsenal last summer, the Bianconeri are eager to provide the Poland international with some competition next season and they have already reached an agreement that will see Genoa's captain move to Turin.





A report from Gazetta dello Sport outlines that Perin, who is entering the final year of his contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, will cost Juventus close to €8m. The 25-year-old will also earn roughly €2.5m a year once his move to the Italian champions is complete.

Perin will officially put pen to paper on a five-year contract once the transfer window open, and the highly-rated goalkeeper will go head to head with Szczęsny in the fight for a place in Juventus' first team.





Perin has played in 36 matches so far this Serie A campaign, keeping 12 shutouts.

The Bianconeri secured their seventh consecutive Scudetto last weekend thanks to a 0-0 draw against AS Roma. And after manager Massimiliano Allegri played down reports linking him with a move to the Premier League, the Juventus hierarchy will be even more confident that the club can win their eighth league title in succession next season.