Multiple Premier League Clubs Eyeing Cheap Deals for Swansea Pair Alfie Mawson & Lukasz Fabianski

Swansea City have accepted the possible departure of key players Alfie Mawson and Lukasz Fabianski after the Welsh club's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday.

The club have apparently informed both players that they will not block any move made by a Premier League club to bring the two Swansea stars back to the top flight.

Swansea's relegation means that they no longer have the financial power to keep hold of their biggest assets, and the Guardian claim that Mawson could leave for a cut-price fee.

West Ham and Southampton are the frontrunners for the English defender's services, and a fee of just £20m is expected to be sufficient in securing Mawson's signature.

Tottenham have also been touted with a move for Mawson to replace Toby Alderweireld, who is unsettled in north London, but there is no indication yet that Mauricio Pochettino is interested in bringing in another first team central defender to the club with Davinson Sanchez having recently signed a contract extension.

Mawson joined Swansea from Barnsley for £5m in August 2016 and was in with a chance of a well deserved England call-up for the World Cup in Russia this summer, before a knee injury thwarted his chances..

Fabianski has been impressive in the Swansea goal for a number of years now, and could be a handy addition for a number of Premier League clubs. Watford, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham are among the clubs vying for the Poland international, but his demands for consistent playing time could hamper any move he is to make.

The 33-year-old arrived at Swansea from Arsenal in 2014, but he does not wish to contribute as a reserve as he did with the Gunners, ruling out a move to a top six side.

There is likely to be a big turnaround at the Liberty Stadium this summer, as the club look to reestablish the identity that made them so successful in their early Premier League years.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is set to leave the club and there will undoubtedly be numerous reports over the summer linking Swansea's better performers with moves back into the top flight.