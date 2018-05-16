Report Claims Sevilla Defender Has Agreed Five-Year Deal With Barcelona to Join Countryman

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet has moved one step closer to sealing a transfer to Barcelona after reports emerged of a five-year deal being agreed during a meeting between the 22-year-old's representatives and the Blaugrana last week.

Lenglet emerged as an affordable option for the Catalan giants who are desperate to address their defensive frailties this summer, and after receiving confirmation of the Frenchman's desire to move to the Camp Nou a deal has been set in motion following a meeting last Wednesday - as per RAC1.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old has now agreed to sign with Barcelona on a five-year deal next season after telling the Catalans he wants to join them after overcoming reservations about his first team chances should Samuel Umtiti fail to seal a summer transfer.

Lenglet was said to be questioning whether exchanging a guaranteed starting position at Sevilla for a place on the substitutes bench under Ernesto Valverde was the right move for his career, but he has decided to accept the challenge to earn his place at the club regardless of Umtiti's future. 

Barcelona are of the belief that the 22-year-old's asking price of €35m is affordable and that his quality and upside ensure it is value for money as they look to bolster their defensive ranks amid Thomas Vermaelen's persistent injury woes. 


Lenglet is considered to be one of La Liga's highly rated young defenders and whilst he is grateful to Sevilla for his two years at the club, the switch to Camp Nou is an opportunity which has proven hard to turn down.

The defender has featured 50 times for Sevilla this season, notching four goals and providing one assist from the centre of defence, as the club currently sit in seventh position in the league with one game remaining. 

