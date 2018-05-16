West Ham Star Pledges His Future to the Club Despite Reports of a Move Away

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Young West Ham star Declan Rice claims that he wants to stay with the club despite rumours linking him with a move to a top-6 club in the future. 

This season has been difficult for West Ham, and their Premier League survival has not disguised the problems that the club are experiencing both on and off the pitch. Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold remain unpopular with the fanbase, due to poor recruitment and a largely unsuccessful stadium move. 

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WEST HAM

But Rice's form has been a small positive in a largely disappointing season for the Hammers. The youngster was relatively unknown last September, yet has made his mark on the first team after starting 15 times in the Premier League. 


This week Rice has pledged his services to West Ham in spite of links elsewhere, providing the fans some more good news.  

“I want to stay at West Ham," he said speaking to West Ham's Official Website. 

"The fans have been excellent. At the start of this season they didn’t really know who I was but now they are singing my name and asking for stuff. It’s special.

"I want to keep playing for this club," he continued. 

"Hopefully next season I can keep playing and make more appearances.”

A number of West Ham's stars have also been linked with exits, including Manuel Lanzini, who has attracted the attention of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp looking to find a replacement for Philippe Coutinho who departed in January. 

