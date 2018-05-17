Former Man Utd Star Voted Club's Best Ever Premier League Player Ahead of Both Giggs & Scholes

Manchester United fans have voted current Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as the club's best-ever player in the Premier League era.

The Old Trafford side have housed several greats since the Premier League took shape, but the Portuguese attacker is apparently thought to be their very best.

🏆 BEST PLAYER 🏆



A close vote, but there could only be one winner.



🥉 Paul Scholes

🥈 Ryan Giggs

🥇 @Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/rukIgOCapa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 16, 2018

Ronaldo spent six years at United, joining from Sporting CP in 2003 and leaving for Real in 2009; but not before he helped lead the Red Devils to three Premier League titles during a remarkable stint during, in which he also won the FA Cup and Champions League.

Having played 1,000 top-flight matches, the club asked fans to vote for their best player, best game, best goal and best save. And the Portugal international came out on top of the best player votes, snagging 24%, while Ryan Giggs came in second place and Paul Scholes in third.

The player is now aiming to win a fifth Champions League winner's medal after winning three more finals since joining Los Blancos. And with yet another final on the horizon, he could become the first player to lift the trophy on five occasions.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's sensational overhead strike during a Manchester derby in 2011 was voted as the side's best goal, while the 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009 - decided by a stoppage time goal from Michael Owen - was determined to be the best game.

David de Gea's save from Juan Mata's free-kick during a match against Chelsea was picked as the team's best save in the Premier League era.

And, of course, they couldn't help taking a sly dig at Mata, who has since made the switch from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford, quipping: "If you can't beat them, join them - eh, @JuanMata8."