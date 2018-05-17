Former Man Utd Star Voted Club's Best Ever Premier League Player Ahead of Both Giggs & Scholes

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Manchester United fans have voted current Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as the club's best-ever player in the Premier League era.

The Old Trafford side have housed several greats since the Premier League took shape, but the Portuguese attacker is apparently thought to be their very best.

Ronaldo spent six years at United, joining from Sporting CP in 2003 and leaving for Real in 2009; but not before he helped lead the Red Devils to three Premier League titles during a remarkable stint during, in which he also won the FA Cup and Champions League.

Having played 1,000 top-flight matches, the club asked fans to vote for their best player, best game, best goal and best save. And the Portugal international came out on top of the best player votes, snagging 24%, while Ryan Giggs came in second place and Paul Scholes in third.

The player is now aiming to win a fifth Champions League winner's medal after winning three more finals since joining Los Blancos. And with yet another final on the horizon, he could become the first player to lift the trophy on five occasions.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's sensational overhead strike during a Manchester derby in 2011 was voted as the side's best goal, while the 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009 - decided by a stoppage time goal from Michael Owen - was determined to be the best game.

David de Gea's save from Juan Mata's free-kick during a match against Chelsea was picked as the team's best save in the Premier League era.

And, of course, they couldn't help taking a sly dig at Mata, who has since made the switch from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford, quipping: "If you can't beat them, join them - eh, @JuanMata8."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)