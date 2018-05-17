Juventus Defender Reveals Dortmund Move Is Off as Reports Claim Incoming Manager Vetoed Switch

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Stephan Lichtsteiner's expected move to Borussia Dortmund has been called off as incoming BVB manager Lucien Favre apparently does not want him at the club.

Though not yet officially confirmed as manager, Favre is expected to succeed Peter Stoger at Signal Iduna Park after Dortmund activated the release clause in his OGC Nice contract. The appointment will be confirmed next week, with Favre to officially take charge in July.

Favre will sign a two year contract and Kicker reports that he has already worked behind the scenes to call off the transfer of his Swiss countryman Lichtsteiner. Favre is very particular about making his own signings and would prefer a different full back to rival Lukasz Piszczek.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Lichtsteiner himself has confirmed that the move is off, and also said that he would not be joining the exodus of European players to the Chinese Super League.

"I'm not going to BVB," he told Blick, quoted by FourFourTwo. "We couldn't come to an agreement. There's nothing more to say about that.

"I'm definitely not going to China. I don't chase money and I need a certain quality of life in my next move.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"My wife and my children need to feel good, which wouldn't be the case in China. And I don't need more money."

Lichtsteiner has been with Juventus for seven seasons since joining from Lazio in 2011, winning the Serie A title in every campaign. However, at the age of 34 Juve are finally preparing to move him on after this weekend's final game of the season against Verona.

Favre spent several years in Germany with Hertha BSC and then with Borussia Monchengladbach before making the move to Nice in 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)