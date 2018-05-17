Man Utd Set Sights on Summer Move for AC Milan & Italy Defender Leonardo Bonucci

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring AC Milan captain and centre back Leonardo Bonucci to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb, Bonucci has been identified as the Red Devil's No.1 transfer target, as Mourinho looks to further improve his side's defensive line.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The 31-year-old is still rated as one of Europe's best defenders, but there have been indications that AC Milan may be forced to sell their prized asset given the side's failure to gain a Champions League spot ahead of next season.

Bonucci was part of the Rossoneri's £160m squad overhaul last summer and in order to avoid potential financial fair play ramifications, a number of high profile stars could depart San Siro during the transfer window.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

And it is reported that Mourinho is ready to test Milan's resolve by submitting a bid for their veteran club captain.

Bonucci stunned world football by leaving Juventus for AC Milan last summer. The move, reportedly made due to family reasons, also gave the Italian a chance to step out of the shadows of Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli at Juventus.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Although Milan's season has not gone to plan, Bonucci's formidable defensive partnership with Alessio Romagnoli has gone a long way to help paper over the cracks in Gennaro Gattuso's side.

Tuttosport have further claimed that Mourinho has been in touch with Bonucci to question whether a move to United would be possible.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of central defenders ahead of the summer window, whilst the Red Devils have also expressed an interest in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)