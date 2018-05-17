Man Utd Set Sights on Summer Move for AC Milan & Italy Defender Leonardo Bonucci

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring AC Milan captain and centre back Leonardo Bonucci to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb, Bonucci has been identified as the Red Devil's No.1 transfer target, as Mourinho looks to further improve his side's defensive line.



ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The 31-year-old is still rated as one of Europe's best defenders, but there have been indications that AC Milan may be forced to sell their prized asset given the side's failure to gain a Champions League spot ahead of next season.

Bonucci was part of the Rossoneri's £160m squad overhaul last summer and in order to avoid potential financial fair play ramifications, a number of high profile stars could depart San Siro during the transfer window.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

And it is reported that Mourinho is ready to test Milan's resolve by submitting a bid for their veteran club captain.

Bonucci stunned world football by leaving Juventus for AC Milan last summer. The move, reportedly made due to family reasons, also gave the Italian a chance to step out of the shadows of Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli at Juventus.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Although Milan's season has not gone to plan, Bonucci's formidable defensive partnership with Alessio Romagnoli has gone a long way to help paper over the cracks in Gennaro Gattuso's side.

Tuttosport have further claimed that Mourinho has been in touch with Bonucci to question whether a move to United would be possible.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of central defenders ahead of the summer window, whilst the Red Devils have also expressed an interest in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.