Pep Guardiola has signed a new deal to remain in charge of Manchester City until 2021 after leading the club to the Premier League title in his second season at the helm.

The manager's contract was due to expire at the end of next season, but he has put pen to paper on a contract that adds two more years.

"Manchester City are delighted to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension that will see him remain as manager until the end of the 2020-21 campaign," the club stated via their official website.

The Spaniard claims to be happy and excited with his new deal, also outlining his intentions as his City story continues.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here,” he declared. “I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”

Guardiola has been one of Europe's most successful coaches in recent times, winning three league titles and two Champions League trophies during his time at Barcelona before moving to Bayern Munich, where he also conquered the league on three occasions.

City will hope their recent silverware capture spurs on a new era of success at the Etihad. And they certainly appear to be making all of the right moves.