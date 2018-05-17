Reports Conflict on 'Agreement' for Clement Lenglet as Barça Make Samuel Umtiti Contract a Priority

Clement Lenglet's proposed move to Barcelona is very much on according to Catalan paper Mundo Deportivo, with the defender having given it the green light.



The Frenchman was in impressive form for Sevilla in 2017/18 despite a relatively poor collective showing, and he has been strongly linked with a move to the champions for months.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mundo claim that despite him being truly grateful to Sevilla, he is ready to move on to bigger and better things with Barca, which is being described by them as 'the opportunity of his life'.



Apparently Lenglet's agent has already met with club representatives Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura, and the player's contract is in place.



But this is all disputed by rival publication Marca , who say that Barcelona's main priority this summer is agreeing a new deal for Samuel Umtiti, who has reportedly been haggling over wages .

David Ramos/GettyImages

The supposed reason Barca were interested in signing Lenglet in the first place was because Umtiti was, and still is, at risk of leaving, and the Madrid-based paper say that the agreement between Sevilla and the Catalan giants is far from finished.



Umtiti has been in fine form over the past two seasons and is playing on that to try and prompt an offer of a bumper new deal that would place him on a par with fellow centre-half Gerard Pique.

Realistically the crucial thing for Barca is for them to keep a hold of Umtiti given his status as an emerging top defensive talent. Otherwise other clubs around Europe will have absolutely no problem paying his relatively low release clause of €60m and giving him the money he is after.