Young Tottenham Midfielder Posts Heartfelt Goodbye Ahead of Departure After 14 Years at Spurs

Young Tottenham midfielder Joe Pritchard has posted a heartfelt message on Instagram as he announced his departure from the club.

The 21-year-old has been on Spurs' books for 14 years and captained the club's Under-23 side last season, but was unable to break into Mauricio Pochettino's first team plans.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Pritchard has recently been on trial at Bolton Wanderers and Cheltenham Town, according to football.london, as he looks ahead to the next chapter of his career.

"Thank you for all the incredible memories I've shared during 14 years at this club! I've met brothers I will never forget and can't wait to see what the future holds," Pritchard wrote in his latest Instagram post.

After suffering a huge setback in his teens when he broke his leg, Pritchard battled hard to try and break into the first team at Tottenham.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The central midfielder made 20 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League 2 this season, with a further two appearances coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Meanwhile, football.london also report that Spurs youngster Keanan Bennetts is on the verge of a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He would follow in the footsteps of fellow countrymen Reece Oxford, Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman by taking an opportunity in the Bundesliga to develop as a player.

Young Spurs duo Shayon Harrison and Matthew Lock are also set to leave the club, while the future of 18-year-old striker Reo Griffiths remains unclear. He is the subject of interest from RB Leipzig (also from the Bundesliga) and Scottish giants Celtic.