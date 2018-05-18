Borussia Mönchengladbach Confirm Signing of Exciting Young Tottenham Star Keanan Bennetts

May 18, 2018

Borussia Mönchengladbach have confirmed the signing of Tottenham attacker Keanan Bennetts.

The 19-year-old winger has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side and follows in the footsteps of international teammates Reece Oxford, Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman by making the move to Germany.

The youngster was born in London but has German roots as his mother is from Hamburg. Bennetts played 22 games in the Premier League 2 this season, as well as making a further seven appearances in the UEFA Youth League and three in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the move on their official website, and wished the starlet all the best in the future: 

"We have reached an agreement with German side Borussia Monchengladbach for the transfer of Keanan Bennetts.

"The winger, 19, has come up through our Academy system and was a regular for our Under-23s this season as well as starting seven games in our run to the Under-19 UEFA Youth League quarter-finals, scoring twice.


"We wish Keanan all the best for the future."

Borussia officials are delighted to have secured their man and trust him to play in one of the best leagues in Europe despite his lack of senior football experience.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Keanan can play several positions on offence, and this season he has played for Tottenham in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League," Borussia sporting director Max Eberl. told their official website.

"We trust him to jump into the Bundesliga and are happy that he has decided to join Borussia."

Speaking about his move, Bennetts said: "Borussia are a big team in Germany and I'm looking forward to the atmosphere at BORUSSIA-PARK, the atmosphere here is huge."

