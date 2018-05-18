English Stopper to Leave Huddersfield This Summer as Club Reveals Retained List

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Robert Green will be leaving Huddersfield Town when his contract is up this summer. The Terriers, who released their retained list on Friday, have decided not to offer the 38-year-old goalkeeper a new deal, and he will be among six players who make their way out.

Green joined the Terriers on a free transfer last summer after spending a season playing for Leeds United, but is already heading for the exit after only making a single League Cup appearance.

"Former England international Green will not be offered a new contract and will now leave the Club," Huddersfield announced on their official website.

Green is one of three senior players who are out of contract this year, with Dean Whitehead and Jordy Hiwula being the other two. Unlike the stopper, though, Hiwula has had his deal extended for another season, while Whitehead will be joining the coaching staff.

The Terriers have also announced that defenders Dylan Cogill and Cameron Taylor and midfielders Jack Boyle, Denilson Carvalho and Luca Colville are on their way out as well. 

"The Club would like to thank all six departing players for their hard work and contribution and wishes them all the best for the future," they continued.

Green, meanwhile, may sign for another club this summer. But there's also the option of retirement. At the moment, it is unclear what he plans to do.

