Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp to Assess Youngster on Pre Season United States Tour

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is set to use the club's pre-season tour of the United States to take a closer look at some of the younger players on the books at Anfield.

One such player will be 20-year-old Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who is currently on loan with Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron, according to Belgian outlet Sudinfo.


Awoniyi is expected to spend another season out on loan to develop as a player, but Klopp wants to use pre-season as an opportunity to assess him in person.


He has scored 10 goals in 31 games for Mouscron this season, his most productive loan spell yet after struggling to make his mark in the 2. Bundesliga and Eredivisie over the course of the last three seasons.

The youngster also has two goals in three appearances for the Nigeria Under-23 side, having represented his country since Under-17s but being unsuccessful in his attempts to break into the senior national team.

Liverpool will face Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund out in the United States, two games which will provide a good platform for youngster to impress Klopp while senior players recover from the World Cup.

Belgian clubs Club Brugge and Mouscron, his current loan club, are interested in taking the striker on loan next season.

Furthermore, Awoniyi is expected to sign a new contract with Liverpool that will extend his stay until the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, Liverpool target Nabil Fekir has refused to commit his future to current club Lyon amid strong rumours of a move to Merseyside this summer.

