Jose Mourinho Insists Feud With Antonio Conte Is Over Ahead of FA Cup Final

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has insisted that 'nothing is wrong' between himself and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

May 18, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has insisted that 'nothing is wrong' between himself and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, suggesting that the public feud that played about in the media between the two earlier in the season is a thing of the past.

Mourinho has given a lengthy interview to Portuguese newspaper Record (via the Daily Mail), in which he revealed that he invited Conte into his office after United's 2-1 victory against Chelsea in the Premier League on February 25.

A public war of words had built up between the duo, with Conte adding fuel to the fire by labeling Mourinho 'a little man' and 'a fake'. The jibes came after Mourinho brought up match fixing allegations that had arisen from Conte's time as a manager in Italy.

Speaking about their handshake before the game in February, Mourinho said: "He stretched out, I stretched. We got bored.

"After the game in Manchester I invited him to come to my office. We talked, nothing's wrong. It's O.K."

Meanwhile, Saturday's FA Cup final while be his last game alongside long-term assistant Rui Faria, who recently confirmed his departure from the club. Mourinho has dropped hints as to who his next assistant will be.

"There comes a person who worked with me earlier but I can't say the name because it's still tied to another club," he said.

"Michael Carrick will be a coach but I'm looking for two new people. There are many good coaches."

Meanwhile, the Portuguese boss also paid tribute to former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who is recovering in hospital following an operation on a brain hemorrhage.

"He's 'Sir' in everything. In behavior, in the passion for the club. Before I arrived he thought the managers didn't feel very comfortable with his presence.

"In fact, it was me who brought him back. At the end of a game in London he asked me for permission to travel with us back to Manchester. I said, 'Place 1A is yours, I occupy what is vacant'. He's a fantastic person."

