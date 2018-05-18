Swansea City Confirm Departure of Manager Carlos Carvalhal After Premier League Relegation

Swansea City have confirmed the departure of manager Carlos Carvalhal at the end of his short-term contract at the Liberty Stadium, with the former Sheffield Wednesday manager failing to keep the Swans in the Premier League.

Carvalhal secured five league wins in his time in south Wales, but a run of nine winless games - including five consecutive defeats to end the campaign - saw the Swans slide into the second tier with West Brom and Stoke.

We can confirm that the club will not be extending Carlos Carvalhal’s contract.



Everyone at the #Swans would like to thank Carlos for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.



📰➡️ https://t.co/XfNOHX6wfB pic.twitter.com/gq3weAXKFL — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 18, 2018

First-team coaches Joao Mario and Bruno Lage have also left the club, as have match analysts Jhony Conceicao and Paulo Sampaio.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement: “We’d like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December. Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018/19 season. While there are already rumours linking us with several managers, it is vital that we identify the right person to take this team forward.”