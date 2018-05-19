Antonio Conte Describes His Relationship With Jose Mourinho Ahead of FA Cup Final

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has described the relationship between himself and Manchester United gaffer Jose Mourinho as a 'normal' one.

The pair infamously feuded at certain points of the season, with Conte calling the ex-Blues boss a 'little man' after the Portuguese brought up the match-fixing scandal that left him banned for several months.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Conte also claimed that he would not forget Jose's words. But ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final showdown, both managers have insisted that the feud is over.

"Tomorrow I will shake his hand and both of us will think of the game," Conte said in his press conference on Friday, via BBC Sport"It is not important what happened [previously]. There is a normal relationship between me and him."

Mourinho, who was also questioned on the rivalry during his own presser, revealed things were smoothed out in his office after the Blues and Red Devils played at Old Trafford in February.

"It's okay. It's okay," Mourinho declared. "He stretched out [to shake hands], I stretched out. We got bored. After the game in Manchester, I invited him to come to my office. We talked. Nothing's wrong."

Mourinho was also full of praise for the Chelsea support, who he says supported him up to his very last day as the Blues' manager.

"They supported me every day. They supported me every match. They supported me even on the days I was sacked - twice, once in 2008 or something and another one a couple of years ago," he said.

"That I will never forget because they did what I think great supporters do, which is to support their manager unconditionally until the last day. In relation to Chelsea supporters, this I don't forget: they were phenomenal."

