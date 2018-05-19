Report: Thierry Henry in Talks to Join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been tipped for a role in Mikel Arteta's backroom team should the Spaniard take over the helm at the Emirates as expected. 

The departure of Arsene Wenger after 22-years in the top job has ensured it will be an off-season of change for the Gunners as a host of long-serving staff depart the club. 

Arteta is expected to be the man named as Wenger's successor in the coming days, where the make-up of his new backroom team is understood to be the final piece of the jigsaw before his new job gets underway.

The former Arsenal midfielder has only obtained coaching experience alongside Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the last two-years and has been linked with instating his childhood friend and former international teammate Xabi Alonso as his right hand man

Yet, according to the Independent another of his former teammates, Henry, has been linked with a role in his coaching staff as talks are set to take place.

The former Arsenal striker has more experience than the former Liverpool man having worked alongside Wenger and where he is currently assistant with the Belgium international team. 

Henry had left his coaching role at Arsenal after rejecting a full-time offer from the club, but the report claims that the Gunners may be more flexible this time round should the 40-year-old wish to continue with his other commitments. 

Arsenal have been desperately trying to get Henry back involved with the club and as he has yet to sign a new deal with Belgium, manager Roberto Martinez was forced to address the future of his assistant.

He said, via the Express: “It’s not the moment to talk about it. Everybody is ready for the World Cup. If their are changes [in the staff] after the World Cup, we will announce it.”

With the players currently on holiday, Arsenal staff have been told to come in next week where Arteta's appointment is expected to become official. 

