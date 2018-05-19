Barcelona Director Claims Neymar 'Regrets' World Record Move to Paris Saint-Germain

May 19, 2018

Barcelona director Javier Bordas has claimed that Neymar 'regrets' his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain, as speculation continues to run rampant over a second successive transfer for the Brazilian in the summer.

The 26-year-old left the Catalan giants as the most expensive player in world football after the Parisians signed off on a €222m deal last August, and whilst Neymar has spearheaded PSG's domestic treble, rumours continue to circulate over his future in Ligue 1. 

Injury and reported clashes with teammates have added fuel to the fire in recent months with Real Madrid emerging as the front runners for the 26-year-old's signature. 

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted earlier this year that there is a '2000% chance' Neymar will stay, but now Bardos has weighed in on the discussion when speaking to El Chiringuito, via Goal

"Neymar can sign for anyone. For me, personally, I'm not dreaming of Neymar signing for Real Madrid," Bordas said. 

"It seems as if he's not happy in Paris, we figured as much. In Barcelona he was doing well and Neymar regrets having left [for PSG]."

Although Neymar is said to be unsettled in France, there is no dream return to Camp Nou in the pipelines as Barcelona continue to be strongly linked with Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman impressed as he scored twice for Atletico to secure the Europa League title mid-week, and Bordas was quick to praise the forward for his performance. 

"I saw the Europa League final. He's really good, he's a great player. I congratulate Atletico for their Europa League success," he added.

