How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: DFB Pokal Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal final on Saturday, May 19.

By Jenna West
May 19, 2018

Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet in the DFB Pokal Cup final on Saturday in Berlin.

Frankfurt will play in their second consecutive German Cup final. They lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund last year but will face a much tougher opponent on Saturday in Bayern.

This is Bayern's fifth German Cup final appearance in seven years.

After recently being crowned the Bundesliga champions, the Bavarians easily handled Bayern Leverkusen in a 6-2 DFB Cup semifinal win. Thomas Muller netted three goals to help seal their place in the finals.

Bayern and Frankfurt have played twice this season, and the Bavarians won both matches. Another wrinkle to the match is that it is Jupp Heynckes's last on the bench for Bayern after he replaced Carlo Ancelotti earlier in the season. His replacement, Niko Kovac, currently manages Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN News, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)