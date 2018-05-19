Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet in the DFB Pokal Cup final on Saturday in Berlin.

Frankfurt will play in their second consecutive German Cup final. They lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund last year but will face a much tougher opponent on Saturday in Bayern.

This is Bayern's fifth German Cup final appearance in seven years.

After recently being crowned the Bundesliga champions, the Bavarians easily handled Bayern Leverkusen in a 6-2 DFB Cup semifinal win. Thomas Muller netted three goals to help seal their place in the finals.

Bayern and Frankfurt have played twice this season, and the Bavarians won both matches. Another wrinkle to the match is that it is Jupp Heynckes's last on the bench for Bayern after he replaced Carlo Ancelotti earlier in the season. His replacement, Niko Kovac, currently manages Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN News, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN