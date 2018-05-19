Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund has confirmed the signing of Switzerland international Marwin Hitz on a three-year contract after the goalkeeper's contract with FC Augsburg expired this summer.

Hitz has spent 10 years in the German top flight, having first joined VfL Wolfsburg as an academy graduate of Swiss side St. Gallen.

The 30-year-old moved to Augsburg after five years in Lower Saxony and he has gone on to establish himself as of the Bundesliga's most recognisable shot-stoppers.

Hitz has likely been signed following the retirement of Roman Weidenfeller, with Dortmund's hierarchy eager to give Roman Bürki a fresh challenge for his regular starting spot at the Westfalenstadion.

🙌 Herzlich willkommen, Marwin #Hitz!



🤝 Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet den 30-jährigen Torhüter vom @FCAugsburg.



📝 Er unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2021. pic.twitter.com/IrKJyny3AO — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 19, 2018

The Swiss goalkeeper will arrive at Dortmund with over 150 Bundesliga appearances to his name, where he has kept an impressive 47 clean sheets with the Fuggerstädter.

Fans will now be hoping that a new manager can be appointed as soon as possible - with all signs pointing to the proposed appointment of former Borussia Mönchengladbach boss Lucien Favre.

Borussia Dortmund will have to undergo a major rebuild this summer after only just qualifying for the Champions League this season by the skin of their teeth. But the arrival of Hitz, as well as the expected arrival of Favre, will have the Black and Yellows perfectly set up to improve on their fourth-placed finish this campaign.