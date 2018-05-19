Barcelona have released images of their new home strip for their La Liga title defence next season, with the iconic blue and garnet coloured stripes taking prominence.

Ernesto Valverde's side have already wrapped up the league title ahead of the final game against Real Sociedad on Sunday, where the new home strip is set to debut at Camp Nou - an occasion which also marks Andres Iniesta's last game for the club.

The official unveiling of the new strip took place at the Montjuic swimming pools on Saturday - iconic for the 1992 Olympics - where a host of professional sports men and women including a freestyle footballer, synchronised swimmers and a high diver, entertained the crowd before a drone emerged carrying a large replica of the strip.

FC Barcelona's 2018/19 home kit unites the city's 10 districts#TheBallMakesUsMore

The traditional vertical Blaugrana stripes are designed to unite and represent the 10 districts of the city of Barcelona and are all the same width.

The shirt also includes Nike's revolutionary Vapor Kit technology which is said to offer "exceptional breathability, lightness and freedom of movement" - as per the club's website.

Nike's design also incorporated a V-neck which connects to the flag of Catalonia on the back, with the jersey accompanied by blue socks with four horizontal red hoops and blue shorts.

Barcelona have revealed the new shirt will be available to purchase from the club's official retail partners from May 21.

Whilst Sunday's game is Iniesta's final appearance in a Barcelona shirt, the Blaugrana faithful will be hoping to see another high profile name strutting around in the new kit next season, with Antoine Griezmann seemingly atop of the wish list.