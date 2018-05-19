Jordi Alba Reveals How Departing Barça Legend & Spain Teammate Predicted Euro 2012 Final Win

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has revealed that his international teammate Andrés Iniesta predicted Spain's incredible 4-0 win over Italy in the final of Euro 2012 just hours before kick off.

Iniesta will leave Catalonia at the end of the season after 22 years with the club, where the 34-year-old has cemented his place as one of the biggest legends ever to grace the pitch at the Camp Nou.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

And Iniesta is not just held in high regard at Barcelona. The veteran playmaker scored the only goal of the game as Spain went on to lift the World Cup over Holland back in 2010, but Barça left back Alba opted to reveal a brilliant story of Iniesta's foresight two years later at the European Championships.

"Before the final of the Euro 2012 against Italy, I was stressed and I asked Andrés Iniesta how it felt," Alba said at a recent event, shared on a video on Barcelona's official Twitter account. "He told me that we were going to win 4-0 and that's what happened "

The aforementioned Alba scored Spain's second goal of the game at the Euro 2012 final in Kiev, finding the back of the net either side of David Silva and Fernando Torres.





Juan Mata then rounded off the scoring late on to secure an impressive 4-0 win over Italy, confirming that Spain's most recent golden generation held both the European Championship and the World Cup.

Although it has been known for some time that Iniesta will leave Barcelona this summer, it is currently unknown what the 34-year-old has planned next season - much like the current situation surrounding Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon.