Report: Manchester United Prepares Transfer Offer for Djibril Sidibe

Manchester United is reportedly preparing to make an imminent move for Monaco full back, Djibril Sidibe. 

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Manchester United is reportedly preparing to make an imminent move for Monaco full back, Djibril Sidibe, according to French sport outlet Le 10 Sport. United manager Jose Mourinho has apparently been in transfer negotiations to bring Sidibe to Old Trafford since April.

Sidibe was signed by Monaco from Lille in 2016 in a deal worth £13m. The versatile defender has operated on both flanks for Les Rouges et Blancs since the departure of Benjamin Mendy to the blue half of Manchester, and the Ligue 1 club will be hoping to generate close to the £52m fee that they received from City again this summer.

Sidibe has been in impressive form this year, scoring three goals and assisting a further eight from full back in 26 appearances for Monaco this season. His outstanding performances have also earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' French World Cup squad.    

The Red Devils are hoping to invest in and invigorate what is an ageing full back department. Captain Antonio Valencia and the rejuvenated Ashley Young aren't getting any younger and at 32 will need to be replaced sooner rather than later. 

Mournhino also seems unimpressed with his current options in reserve. Matteo Darmian who has been a long term back-up, but looks set to join Juventus this summer after failing to secure a regular place in the starting XI. And the well documented treatment of Luke Shaw suggests that his departure also looks inevitable.

The United board will have to work quickly to secure the services of the Frenchman if they are to sign him before the start of the World Cup. 

