Michy Batshuayi Goes Full Michy After Being Named in FIFA 18's Bundesliga Team of the Season

Michy Batshuayi is well-versed with being a massive hit on Twitter and his latest post has not disappointed after he reacted in epic fashion to being named in FIFA 18's Bundesliga Team of the Season.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan with Borussia Dortmund after finding himself cut adrift from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and his performances in Germany were as impressive as his antics across social media.

Some players do it for the money, or the titles, or the glory... well I do it mostly for my FUT card next season 😂😂 thanks @EASPORTSFIFA & those who voted for me ❤️ ! #TOTS #94 #MB22 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9KPCvlOFRw — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 18, 2018

Despite featuring across just three months of football in Germany, Batshuayi scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Dortmund and was duly handed a boosted card in FIFA which saw his overall rating rise to 94, with a 96 in shooting and 91 pace - after earning his place in the team of the season.

After often complaining of his stats throughout the campaign, the forward was clearly overjoyed with his upgrade.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The seriousness in which Batshuayi treats FIFA would lead to the assumption that he is in fact being serious, and there is no doubt he is going to love using his upgraded card throughout the summer.

Although the 24-year-old's time with Dortmund was cut short due to injury, the German outfit are reportedly eager to bring him back to the club next season, although Chelsea remain unwilling to sanction a deal.