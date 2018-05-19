Michy Batshuayi Goes Full Michy After Being Named in FIFA 18's Bundesliga Team of the Season

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Michy Batshuayi is well-versed with being a massive hit on Twitter and his latest post has not disappointed after he reacted in epic fashion to being named in FIFA 18's Bundesliga Team of the Season. 

The 24-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan with Borussia Dortmund after finding himself cut adrift from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and his performances in Germany were as impressive as his antics across social media. 

Despite featuring across just three months of football in Germany, Batshuayi scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Dortmund and was duly handed a boosted card in FIFA which saw his overall rating rise to 94, with a 96 in shooting and 91 pace - after earning his place in the team of the season. 

After often complaining of his stats throughout the campaign, the forward was clearly overjoyed with his upgrade.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

His post on Twitter read: "Some players do it for the money, or the titles, or the glory...well I do it mostly for my FUT card next season. thanks @EASPORTSFIFA & those who voted for me! #TOTS #94 #MB22"


The seriousness in which Batshuayi treats FIFA would lead to the assumption that he is in fact being serious, and there is no doubt he is going to love using his upgraded card throughout the summer. 

Although the 24-year-old's time with Dortmund was cut short due to injury, the German outfit are reportedly eager to bring him back to the club next season, although Chelsea remain unwilling to sanction a deal

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)