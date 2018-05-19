Relegated Stoke City Line Up Former Man Utd Manager as Potters Ready Promotion Challenge

Stoke City are eager to appoint David Moyes as their new manager this summer as the club prepares to mount a promotion campaign next season, following their recent relegation from the Premier League.

The Potters are set for a massive overhaul this summer, with the future of a number of first team stars thrown into question after a disappointing campaign.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

But the first task for Stoke's hierarchy is to appoint a new manager who will lead their charge back up the English footballing ladder, and former Manchester United boss Moyes is understood to be a top priority at the bet365 Stadium, according to the Sun.

Moyes' surprise exit from West Ham earlier this week has forced Stoke's hand in regards to the future of their manager Paul Lambert, who was removed from the club after failing to steer them clear of relegation.

It is claimed that the Potters want to offer Moyes the chance to rebuild the squad over a three year period, giving the 55-year-old the opportunity to create a similar legacy that he did during an 11-year spell in charge of Everton.

Much like with Newcastle United during the 2016/17 campaign, Stoke also appear hopeful that a high-profile manager in the second tier will give the club the best possible chance of bouncing back next season.

Stoke will be joined in the Championship next season by Swansea City - who have also parted ways with their manager Carlos Carvalhal - and West Brom, despite the Baggies outstanding form towards the end of the campaign.