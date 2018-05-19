U.S. National Men's Team and Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafana was robbed at gunpoint, reports ESPN.

The robbery happened a day after the first leg of the Liga MX final, which was Thursday.

According to ESPN, Villafana was with his wife when two men threatened them with a firearm as they were leaving a currency exchange at a shopping center. Villafana was robbed of $20,000.

Villafana and his wife were not injured.

He made his USA debut in 2017 and is in his third season with Santos Laguna.

The second leg of the Liga MX against Toluca will be played Sunday.