Report: Santos Laguna, USMNT's Jorge Villafana Robbed at Gunpoint

U.S. National Men's Team and Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafana was reportedly robbed at gunpoint, reports ESPN.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 19, 2018

U.S. National Men's Team and Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafana was robbed at gunpoint, reports ESPN.

The robbery happened a day after the first leg of the Liga MX final, which was Thursday.  

According to ESPN, Villafana was with his wife when two men threatened them with a firearm as they were leaving a currency exchange at a shopping center. Villafana was robbed of $20,000. 

Villafana and his wife were not injured. 

He made his USA debut in 2017 and is in his third season with Santos Laguna.

The second leg of the Liga MX against Toluca will be played Sunday.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)