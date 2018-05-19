Villarreal hosts Real Madrid at Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday in the last game of the league season for both teams.

Real Madrid is coming off a 6–0 victory over Celta Vigo, and the Champions League finalists are continuing preparations for a showdown vs. Liverpool in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26.

Villarreal, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-2 win over Deportivo de La Coruña, and the squad will be looking to consolidate a fifth-place finish. Real Madrid can possibly finish second with a win and an Atletico Madrid loss Saturday.

The teams last faced off in January, with Villarreal getting the surprise win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.