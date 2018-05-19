Zinedine Zidane Declares Cristiano Ronaldo '120% Fit' for Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be raring to go for the Champions League final in a week's time as the forward is '120% fit', according to manager Zinedine Zidane. 

The 33-year-old has failed to make an appearance for Real Madrid since spraining his ankle during the 2-2 draw with Barcelona earlier this month, but Ronaldo is expected to make an appearance against Villarreal on Saturday as the club gear up for a shot at a third successive European Cup. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Zidane's side will face off against Liverpool in Kiev with their star man in the squad as the Real Madrid boss is happy with his striker's progress, telling reporters, via the BBC: "Right now he is 120%. He is fine. If Cristiano is 120% that's fine with me."

Ronaldo's involvement against Villarreal will come as a major boost to Real's hopes of finishing second behind Barcelona, where they are currently three points behind Atletico Madrid but have a superior goal difference in their favour. 

Whilst one star forward - who has netted 15 goals in Europe this season - is set to take to the field in Kiev, another in Gareth Bale has no such assurances.

The Welshman scored twice in Real's thumping 6-0 victory over Celta Vigo last time out whilst also netting a stunner against Barcelona, but Zidane refused to reveal whether Bale had guaranteed a starting role on May 26.

Zidane added: "You can say he's playing better because of the goals he has scored, but he has been training well.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"The most important thing is to see everyone in good physical shape. That's what I care about."


A win over Liverpool in Kiev would see Zidane join Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley as the only managers to win three European Cups, a feat which the Frenchman is putting to the back of his mind as the team comes first.


"It would mean a lot of things," he said. "It would mean we have been doing our job well and that my message has been getting through to the players and the staff.

"It's great to start my managerial career at this level but for me the most important final of the Champions League is this one, not the last one. We have to give it everything."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)