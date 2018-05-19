Zinedine Zidane Declares Cristiano Ronaldo '120% Fit' for Champions League Final

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be raring to go for the Champions League final in a week's time as the forward is '120% fit', according to manager Zinedine Zidane.

The 33-year-old has failed to make an appearance for Real Madrid since spraining his ankle during the 2-2 draw with Barcelona earlier this month, but Ronaldo is expected to make an appearance against Villarreal on Saturday as the club gear up for a shot at a third successive European Cup.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Zidane's side will face off against Liverpool in Kiev with their star man in the squad as the Real Madrid boss is happy with his striker's progress, telling reporters, via the BBC: "Right now he is 120%. He is fine. If Cristiano is 120% that's fine with me."

Ronaldo's involvement against Villarreal will come as a major boost to Real's hopes of finishing second behind Barcelona, where they are currently three points behind Atletico Madrid but have a superior goal difference in their favour.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 120% fit for the champions league final after his ankle injury,il repeat that he is 120% fit from his RIGHT ANKLE INJURY ok lads ? That’s his right ankle he’s been struggling with!! #lfc #cl #kyiv2018 — David Thompson (@77thomo) May 18, 2018

Whilst one star forward - who has netted 15 goals in Europe this season - is set to take to the field in Kiev, another in Gareth Bale has no such assurances.

The Welshman scored twice in Real's thumping 6-0 victory over Celta Vigo last time out whilst also netting a stunner against Barcelona, but Zidane refused to reveal whether Bale had guaranteed a starting role on May 26.

Zidane added: "You can say he's playing better because of the goals he has scored, but he has been training well.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"The most important thing is to see everyone in good physical shape. That's what I care about."





A win over Liverpool in Kiev would see Zidane join Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley as the only managers to win three European Cups, a feat which the Frenchman is putting to the back of his mind as the team comes first.





"It would mean a lot of things," he said. "It would mean we have been doing our job well and that my message has been getting through to the players and the staff.

"It's great to start my managerial career at this level but for me the most important final of the Champions League is this one, not the last one. We have to give it everything."