Fernando Torres scored twice in his farewell match for Atlético Madrid as they finished their La Liga season with an entertaining 2-2 draw against mid-table Eibar.

In a game which saw the lead change hands twice, Atlético looked to have come from behind to secure all three points with Torres' brace, only for Eibar's Rubén Peña to spoil the party with an outstanding long range finish.

The home side were also forced to see out the last half hour of their season with ten men as defender Lucas Hernandez was given his marching orders after picking up a second booking with a professional foul.

However, the result was secondary to the extensive tributes which were paid to Atletico's legendary striker Torres in what was his final match for his boyhood club.

Coming off the back of their Europa League triumph, Atlético Madrid were hoping to finish their season strongly as they looked to provide Torres with a fitting send-off before he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

Diego Simeone's men started the brighter of the two teams and Torres could have given his side the dream start just ten minutes into the tie after a deflected shot saw the Spaniard through on goal, but he could only scuff his effort wide of the far post.

Los Colchoneros have lost just one of their last 13 meetings with Eibar but Jose Mendilibar's side looked to take the game to Atlético, going close as Orellana found some space just outside the 18 yard box, only to curl his effort away from goal, leaving Jan Oblak untested.

The Estadio Wanda Metropolitano had been in celebratory mood all evening after a quiet 20 minutes and Torres was again inches away from sending the crowd into raptures. This time he failed to convert a Felipe Luis cross at the near post, being only able to direct the ball into the side netting.

Chances began to flow for the hosts as soon after Correa managed to slip in behind the Eibar defense, only to see an attempted pass across goal cleared away before Torres could pounce.

And these missed chances would come back to haunt Atlético as they fell behind on the 35 minute mark. After some scrappy play on the edge of the Atleti 18 yard box, Kike followed up a ball poked through the middle of the defense and slid in ahead of Oblak to make 1-0 to Eibar.

But this disappointment was short lived as it was that man Torres who levelled the scores on the stroke of half-time. Angel Correa latched on to a ball over the top of the Eibar defense and with Torres alongside him, the Argentine thought better than to shoot himself, laying it off for 'El Niño' to tap home into an open goal.

What a moment for El Niño (📹:@ESbeINSPORTS)pic.twitter.com/MeTgdjK3ss — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 20, 2018

It was a wonderful moment, with the stadium erupting as the ball rolled over the line, almost as if it was a title deciding goal. It was also the final action of the half as the teams went into the break level.

Perhaps spurred on by a half-time team talk from Simeone, Atlético started the second half brightly with Koke testing Dmitrovic's handling from distance.

Eibar were in no mood to roll over easily however, and they were soon causing all sorts of problems at the other end of the pitch. They were unlucky not to win a penalty as Lucas Hernandez looked to have handled the ball in the box, but the referee waved away any appeals.

In the 57th minute, the Atlético supporters had the opportunity to potentially wave good bye to another of their stars, this time in the form of their talisman Antoine Griezmann. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with move away from the Spanish capital this summer, with Barcelona looking like the most likely destination.

But any sentiment towards Griezmann was immediately forgotten when Torres popped up to score his and Atlético's second goal of the match just before the hour mark.

Some neat work from substitute Diego Costa saw him find room to lay off a lovely weighted pass in Torres' direction and in a superb demonstration of composure under pressure, he calmly rounded Dmitrovic before rolling the ball into the vacant net. Torres then immediately jumped into the open arms of the crowd, earning himself a booking in the process, not that the striker seemed to mind.

The two strikers combine for Torres’s brace (📹:@ESbeINSPORTS)pic.twitter.com/pcqmYRdgA5 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 20, 2018

The action didn't stop there as Atlético were soon down to ten men following a poor tackle from Lucas Hernandez which earned him his second booking of the match.

Seemingly Buoyed by Lucas' dismissal, Eibar then stunned the home crowd with an equalizer of the highest quality. Peña brought down the ball on his chest from around 20 yards out before unleashing a thunderbolt into the top corner, leaving Jan Oblak with practically no chance.

Kike was inches away from nabbing his second of the match as we reached the closing stages, curling an effort around the post and into the side netting.

It had been difficult for the home side to create any chances after going down to ten men but Antoine Griezmann came close to taking all three points after he let loose a tidy looking effort from long range, only for it to remain to central.

This was to be the final action of an exhilarating match and a fitting tribute to an undisputed club legend in the shape of Fernando Torres.