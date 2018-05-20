German Duo Meet With German President After Controversial Photo With Turkish Leader

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

German internationals İlkay Gündoğan and Mesut Özil were forced to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and senior German football officials this week, after the pair caused uproar after being photographed with controversial Turkish leader Tayyip Erdoğan.


As reported by Reuters, the Premier League duo, both of whom are of Turkish descent, were pictured with Erdoğan in London on Sunday, where Gündoğan posed with a shirt reading "With respect for my president". It has been claimed that the players had no intent to make political statements ahead of the Turkish elections next month.

GUIDO BERGMANN/GettyImages

With relations between Turkey and the European Union strained due to the Turkish leader's heavy handed response to a failed military coup in 2016, the photographs were poorly received in Germany, with a number of onlookers taking to social media to air their concerns. With a World Cup on the horizon, a number of German football fans also called into question two of their key players. 


Since their subsequent meeting with German officials, the players are believed to have reaffirmed their commitment to the country, while Steinmeier has claimed that it is important to recognise that people of mixed cultural backgrounds should be allowed to feel patriotic to more than one country.

Meanwhile, Özil's club Arsenal's chances of signing Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey appear to have increased, after the Jamaican sensation was reported to have been spotted arriving in London. While the tenacious winger could just be enjoying some post-season relaxation, it is possible that the 20-year-old's visit has been in aid of pushing through a summer switch.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)