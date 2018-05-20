Juventus' Mehdi Benatia Suffers Embarrasing Moment With Models at Scudetto Ceremony

Having secured an unprecedented seventh consecutive Scudetto, Juventus' players were in a jubilant mood during the title-winning celebrations - well, perhaps all but defender Mehdi Benatia.

The 31-year-old Moroccan was clearly in a jovial mood following the team's title success, and on approaching the podium went first for a handshake, then a fist bump, with the two models stood alongside it.

He got neither.

Lmaoo Benatia left hanging there in front of everyone, poor guy😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aWk9EZCFAh — Nabil (@FekirSZN) May 19, 2018

Instead, he was left to somewhat shyly continue up the steps and hope nobody had seen the really, really awkward exchange - except they had, and it had been caught on camera.

Back in 2013, Nicklas Bendtner attempted the exact same thing, except he did succeed in getting a handshake from both hostesses before collecting his winner's medal.

Benatia has been a regular in the Juventus squad this season - featuring 20 times in Serie A for the Bianconeri this season, and eight times in the Champions League.

The central defender chipped in with netted two goals in the league this season as well.

Juventus's 2-1 win over Hellas Verona that rounded off the club's seventh consecutive title was also the final time both Gianluigi Buffon and Stephan Lichtsteiner would turn out for the club.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Buffon announced two days prior to the match that he would leave Juventus at the end of the season, having played 656 games across 17 seasons at the club.





The 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper was substituted in the 64th minute to a standing ovation, being replaced by debutant goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio, and the score at 2-0 to Juventus.

Swiss full back Lichtsteiner also made his final appearance for the club - in his 201st league appearance - and was even afforded the opportunity to mark it with a goal late on, but his penalty was kept out by Verona keeper Nicolas.

The 34-year-old was given a rousing send off late on too, despite Juventus having already made all three of their substitutions.