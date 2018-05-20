Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Posts Emotional Twitter Tribute to Legendary Retiring Trio

Sergio Ramos took to Twitter on Sunday to send a farewell message to departing greats Fernando Torres, Andres Iniesta and Gianluigi Buffon as the three stars played their final games for their current clubs over the weekend.

The Real Madrid and Spain captain put rivalry aside in order to pay tribute to the era-defining trio as they leave Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus respectively to start the next stages of their careers before hanging up their boots.

Habéis hecho más bonita la batalla y mucho más grande el fútbol.

You have all made the battle more beautiful and football much bigger.

¡Gracias! 👋

Thank you! 👋@Torres @andresiniesta8 @gianluigibuffon pic.twitter.com/W9CP3QwrQa — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 20, 2018

As Ramos steps up his preparation for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev, he took a moment to send a heartfelt message to the departing stars who have made such an impact on the competition: "You have all made the battle more beautiful and football much bigger."

This weekend saw the last round of fixtures in both La Liga and Serie A and with that were a number of farewells, the aforementioned trio being the most notable.

All three ended their time at the clubs that made them legends on a high. Atletico Madrid's Europa League win on Wednesday was the first trophy that Torres has won with the club after spending a total of nine years in Madrid, while Iniesta and Buffon both claimed domestic doubles in their final seasons.