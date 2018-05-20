Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Posts Emotional Twitter Tribute to Legendary Retiring Trio

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Sergio Ramos took to Twitter on Sunday to send a farewell message to departing greats Fernando Torres, Andres Iniesta and Gianluigi Buffon as the three stars played their final games for their current clubs over the weekend.

The Real Madrid and Spain captain put rivalry aside in order to pay tribute to the era-defining trio as they leave Atletico MadridBarcelona and Juventus respectively to start the next stages of their careers before hanging up their boots.

As Ramos steps up his preparation for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev, he took a moment to send a heartfelt message to the departing stars who have made such an impact on the competition: "You have all made the battle more beautiful and football much bigger."

This weekend saw the last round of fixtures in both La Liga and Serie A and with that were a number of farewells, the aforementioned trio being the most notable. 

All three ended their time at the clubs that made them legends on a high. Atletico Madrid's Europa League win on Wednesday was the first trophy that Torres has won with the club after spending a total of nine years in Madrid, while Iniesta and Buffon both claimed domestic doubles in their final seasons.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)