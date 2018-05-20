Villa Star Jack Grealish Reveals He 'Almost Died' From Freak Injury Sustained Earlier This Season

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has made the incredible claim that an injury he suffered before the start of the 2017/18 campaign almost caused him to lose his life.

The Midlands club were taking on Watford in a pre-season friendly match, and the 22-year-old ended up hospitalised after a fairly innocuous challenge from Tom Cleverley.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He revealed, as quoted by the Mirror: "I took a kick to the kidney and it split in two places. It was pouring with blood, internally, for about five hours.

"It’s the worst pain I’ve ever been in. I went to Heartlands hospital in Birmingham. They found out what it was and I was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth for an operation. Before it happened, the surgeon had to tell me the consequences of what could happen if it didn’t work.

"He looked me in the eye and said, 'Jack, you could die'. My reply was, 'What?' I was genuinely scared. I was expecting to be back inside a week, but it was three or four months.

"I knew Tom Cleverley from our time together at Villa and he couldn’t believe it. I spoke to him the morning after the ­operation and I said, 'Mate, do you know where I am and what’s happened? He couldn’t have been more apologetic."

Grealish went on to reveal that the situation has actually had a positive impact on him - stating that it forced him work hard and enjoy what he has because one never knows if everything can just be taken away in an instant.

The effectiveness with which he dealt with everything certainly showed on the pitch towards the end of the season, and now Grealish has the chance to become a hero by inspiring his side to victory over Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)