Andres Iniesta Delivers Emotional Final Speech at Camp Nou as He Bids Farewell to Barcelona

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Barcelona captain and living legend Andres Iniesta marked his departure from the club by addressing colleagues and fans at Camp Nou in an emotional speech on Sunday night following the final game of the 2017/18 season.


After 22 long years with Barça, Iniesta announced his intention to leave the club last month and the last four weeks had been a countdown to Sunday's final farewell.

"I will move on and carry you all in my heart forever," the 34-year-old is quoted as saying by Marca on the same night that he lifted a ninth La Liga trophy.

There wasn't a dry eye in house as he spoke.

"It's been a wonderful 22 years, full of pride, and it's been a pleasure to represent this club. I thank you for all the love and respect that you've given me since I arrived as a child, I now leave as a man."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Barça coach Ernesto Valverde had earlier effectively described the four-time Champions League winner as irreplaceable when he said, "We won't get a replica of Andres Iniesta."

Iniesta is yet to confirm his next move, but Major League Soccer and the Chinese Super League have both been heavily rumoured future destinations. More recently, there has been speculation that he could complete a move to Japanese side Vissel Kobe after the World Cup.

One thing worth noting is that Vissel, who have played in the J1 League in all but two of the last 22 seasons, are owned by Rakuten, the Japanese ecommerce giant that sponsor Barcelona.

