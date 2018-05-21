Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Forced to Return to Russia Following Visa Expiration

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been forced to return home to Russia following the expiration of his UK visa, according to reports.

The Mirror state that the Russian billionaire Blues' owner has been forced out of the country as speculation grows that the British government is getting tough on foreign oligarchs as part of a new political directive.

HRVOJE POLAN/GettyImages

After failing to attend Saturday's 1-0 Emirates FA Cup final victory over Manchester United, it has now emerged the 51-year-old tycoon returned to Russia last month, after his UK papers expired.

The revelation may raise questions over Abramovich's ongoing support of the West Londoners, which he has controlled for now approaching 15 years after becoming club owner in June 2003.

The Russian reportedly has significant business interests in the UK, which could become an issue if he were not permitted back in the country, as rumours surface of growing political disputes with foreign investors.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Not only that, but Abramovich's reported friendship with president Vladimir Putin could also be complicating matters.

A source close the matter said Mr. Abramovich was in the process of renewing his visa, but that it was just taking longer than expected to ratify.

Since taking charge of Chelsea in 2003, Abramovich has overseen the most illustrious period in the Blues' history, winning no less than 13 major trophies - the latest of which was this past weekend.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Winning a first league title in 50 years and only their second in the club's history, they have won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, five Premier League crowns, four FA Cups and three League Cups. 

He has also overseen the addition of a number of marquee signings to the club including Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres and David Luiz.

