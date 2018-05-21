Diego Simeone Sings the Praises of Legendary Atlético Striker After Farewell Match

May 21, 2018

It was to be a fitting finish to Fernando Torres' Atlético Madrid career on Sunday as he finished his second spell with the club with a brace against mid-table Eibar in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Following the match, Atlético manager Diego Simeone took the time to praise the striker after his fairytale ending and suggested that there is always a chance they could meet again in the future.

"We could meet again, because football life is very long," the Argentinian said to reporters (via Marca).

"The return of Fernando to the [Estadio Vicente] Calderon was a thing never seen... and his farewell was the same.

"His legacy is that of work and to continue competing."

Atlético's final match of the season was not only momentous for Torres, but it may have been the final match for their talisman, Antoine Griezmann. Rumours surrounding his future strongly link the Frenchman to Barcelona and the 27-year-old was whistled when he took to the field on Sunday.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"The support for him was enormous, we love him very much and we know that if he continues here we will continue to be more competitive," Simeone continued.

"There is always criticism and there will be criticism."

The draw against Eibar rounds off what has ultimately been a very successful season for Simeone's side. A second place finish behind a Barcelona side who very nearly spent the league season unbeaten and a Europa League title clearly pleased Simeone.

"We always think positive, to be optimistic about everything,

"We ended a wonderful season with a lot of difficulties, but we finished second...that generates growth, enthusiasm and desire to keep competing."

