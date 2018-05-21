Gary Rowett Asks Derby Permission to Speak to Stoke City Despite Recently Signing Long-Term Deal

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Derby County have confirmed that manager Gary Rowett has asked for permission to hold talks with Stoke City over their vacant manager's seat.

The Potters parted ways with Paul Lambert following his failure to keep them in the Premier League. And they are now aiming to appoint a new manager as they look to return to the top flight at the soonest possible opportunity.

Rowett is understood to be their chief target for the job, although he only signed a three-and-a-half year deal in January.

"Derby County Football Club can confirm that Gary Rowett has asked for permission to speak with Stoke City regarding the vacant manager's position," the club wrote in a statement posted on their official website.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"The club is now in discussion with Stoke regarding the matter and will update our supporters in due course."

According to Sky Sports, Stoke are willing to pay the managers £1.8m compensation clause and will hold further talks with the Rams over the potential switch.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)