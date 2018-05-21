Gennaro Gattuso Demands More 'Malice' & 'Experience' Next Season After Milan Hammer Fiorentina

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has called on his side to show more 'malice and experience' in their play next season, following their final day 5-1 thrashing of Fiorentina in Serie A.

The 40-year-old was speaking (via FourFourTwo) after watching his side dismantle Viola, which saw his side gain automatic qualification to next season's group stage of the Europa League.





"I have to thank this group, there were very difficult moments," Gattuso said. "I found some guys that gave me a great sense of belonging. I broke the boxes for five months but nobody has ever failed to respect me, so I have been fortunate.

"We had a plan but without their commitment it would have been useless. I have to say thanks to them. We must learn to play with physicality that we are lacking, a bit of malice, a bit of experience."

"The backbone of the team is there. We have to reinforce it and look at what we can do to improve the players we have. The road is still long, I have a lot to learn but I have passion and when there is this it takes only luck and work."

The match itself saw Milan concede an early goal to their opposition, as Fiorentina star Giovanni Simeone lofted a delightful finish over Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was all I Rossoneri from then on though, with goals from Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Patrick Cutrone giving Gattuso's side a half time lead.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Milan came flying out of the traps in the second half, and Nikola Kalinić's poacher's effort made it 3-1, before a further goal from Cutrone and a late goal from fan favourite Giacomo Bonaventura made it 5-1 at the final whistle. The San Siro faithful were delighted with their side's performance, and will be eager to see how they progress in the 2018/19 campaign.





