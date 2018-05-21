Nemanja Matic Pleads With Man Utd to Sign Experienced Players After Cup Final Defeat

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić has urged the club to sign more experienced players this summer in order for the Red Devils to challenge for silverware next season.

The Serbian international had an unhappy reunion with his former side Chelsea on Saturday as the Blues secured a narrow win in the FA Cup final thanks to a first half penalty from Eden Hazard - leaving United without a trophy this season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

But Matić is confident that the club has the makings of a side who can compete domestically and in Europe, insisting that the squad just needs an extra injection of experience this summer before they can catch up with their rivals Manchester City.

"I think we need some players with some experience to bring some more qualities to our team," Matić said after the FA Cup final, quoted by Sky Sports.

"After that, we can fight for the title and the Champions League also. I think that we have improved. As you know, United last year were sixth. The year before that, fifth.

"So we improve, we are second. The only team who is better than us this year is Man City. Obviously, they play amazing football. But we are second and we are in the Champions League next year which is the most important thing.

"As you saw in the game, we tried to play - we played good football - but Chelsea have some players that can punish every mistake like Hazard did so we have to accept to see where we can improve and next year to try and win some trophies."

It has been reported that José Mourinho will be given roughly £250m to spend this summer as Manchester United look to close the gap on their local rivals City.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is rumoured to be one of the Portuguese manager's top targets this summer, while Atlético Madrid right back Šime Vrsaljko is being eyed as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

