PHOTOS: Andres Iniesta Camps Out in Centre Circle After Final Ever Appearance for Barcelona

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Barcelona said goodbye to one of the club's most loyal servants on Sunday as Andres Iniesta played his last ever game for the Catalan outfit.

The Blaugrana paid tribute to their captain in spectacular fashion, with the Spaniard's name resonating around the Nou Camp throughout their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, prompting tears from the 34-year-old midfielder who had worn the blue and red of Barcelona from youth level in 1996.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Following the full time whistle a ceremony was held to celebrate Iniesta's extraordinary career with Barca, with teammates hoisting the Spaniard in the air before he gave an emotional goodbye speech and gave hugs to everyone at the club as a means of expressing his gratitude.

Evidently it was an tough for Iniesta to say goodbye to the club that he had spent all 17 years of his senior career with and the scenes at the Nou Camp early on Monday morning perfectly demonstrated his connection to the Spanish champions.

Long after the full time whistle had gone and the curtains were drawn on his magnificent Barcelona career, Iniesta returned to the pitch, sat in the centre circle and proceeded to take everything in.

While no one knows what is next for Iniesta following his departure from Barcelona, many believe he is bound for the Chinese Super League.

However, there is some speculation that he may join former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in a player/manager role, thereby filling the role recently vacated by Mikel Arteta as he looks destined to become Arsenal's next manager.

