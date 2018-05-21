Radja Nainggolan Snubbed as Belgium Announce Premier League Heavy World Cup Squad

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Radja Nainggolan is the most high-profile omission from Roberto Martinez's provisional 28 man Belgium squad for the World Cup, with a Premier League-heavy group set to make the plane to Russia. 

The Red Devils' attack will be spearheaded by the Premier League trio of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne, ably assisted by Napoli star Dries Mertens. 

Premier League players are littered liberally throughout the squad, with Tottenham pair Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld anchoring the defence in front of Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois. 

Martinez's side romped through qualification with nine wins from 10 games, scoring an astonishing 43 goals - with the former Everton man set to announce his final 23 man group on 4th June.

There is no place for Nainggolan though, despite another impressive domestic season for the Roma star. The 30-year-old's domestic season ended early last week, with a red card against Juventus meaning that he missed the 1-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday which wrapped up a comfortable third placed finish in Serie A. 

Belgian media reported that Martinez flew to Rome over the weekend to inform Nainggolan of his omission personally, with the mohawked midfielder playing just six minutes in the country's qualification run.

2014 breakout star Divock Origi is also omitted, despite bursting onto the scene as a teenager in Brazil to muscle Lukaku out of the side. 

