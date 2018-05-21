Report Claims Liverpool Are Preparing €60m Move for Bundesliga Playmaker and Germany International

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Liverpool are interested in signing German international midfielder Julian Brandt and the Merseyside club are prepared to offer Bayern Leverkusen €60m for the services of the 22-year-old attacker.

According to reports made by Calcio Insiderthe Reds have been tracking the German youngster for quite a while now and the Bundesliga club were determined to keep him, as Brandt agreed to a new deal last month. 

However, a Leverkusen source (via Calcio Insider) has confirmed that the club only agreed the deal with the 22-year-old starlet to get rid of the cheap release clause in his previous contract and increase his market price.

The information gathered from Calcio revealed that the German attacker's previous contract, which was set to expire in 2019, had a release clause worth €20m which could have been triggered this summer if any interested clubs came calling.

Leverkusen, who Brandt joined from Wolfsburg in 2014, are open to selling their prized asset if their asking price of €60m is met in the summer transfer window. Liverpool are prepared to match that sum with Jurgen Klopp desperate to get his German compatriot into the Merseyside club.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Brandt can play on both sides of a midfield or front three as well as in the attacking midfielder role if needed, and has been directly involved in 19 goals (12 goals, 7 assists) in 30 games for Leverkusen this season. 

With the Reds needing to add depth in their offensive positions for next season the German international, who will be going to the World Cup with the national side, could prove to be a top-quality signing for Jurgen Klopp's side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)