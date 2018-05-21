Report Claims Liverpool Are Preparing €60m Move for Bundesliga Playmaker and Germany International

Liverpool are interested in signing German international midfielder Julian Brandt and the Merseyside club are prepared to offer Bayern Leverkusen €60m for the services of the 22-year-old attacker.

According to reports made by Calcio Insider, the Reds have been tracking the German youngster for quite a while now and the Bundesliga club were determined to keep him, as Brandt agreed to a new deal last month.

However, a Leverkusen source (via Calcio Insider) has confirmed that the club only agreed the deal with the 22-year-old starlet to get rid of the cheap release clause in his previous contract and increase his market price.

Appearances 👕 170

Goals ⚽ 31

Assists 🅰️ 34

Age 📆 22 today!



The #Bundesliga's very own Julian #Brandt 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EsumUfOWeD — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 2, 2018

The information gathered from Calcio revealed that the German attacker's previous contract, which was set to expire in 2019, had a release clause worth €20m which could have been triggered this summer if any interested clubs came calling.

Leverkusen, who Brandt joined from Wolfsburg in 2014, are open to selling their prized asset if their asking price of €60m is met in the summer transfer window. Liverpool are prepared to match that sum with Jurgen Klopp desperate to get his German compatriot into the Merseyside club.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Brandt can play on both sides of a midfield or front three as well as in the attacking midfielder role if needed, and has been directly involved in 19 goals (12 goals, 7 assists) in 30 games for Leverkusen this season.

With the Reds needing to add depth in their offensive positions for next season the German international, who will be going to the World Cup with the national side, could prove to be a top-quality signing for Jurgen Klopp's side.