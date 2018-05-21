West Ham Loanee Confirms Return to Club in Social Media Post After Season-Long Loan in Bundesliga

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford has confirmed his return to East London on social media, after a segmented season-long spell away from the club in Germany with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The 19-year-old defender was initially sent out on loan by former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic last summer, after failing to build on the progress he had made since being promoted from the club's youth academy in 2014.

On Monday however, Oxford confirmed his return to West Ham having caught the eye during his short stint in Germany, as the teenager took to social media:

Spending the 2016/17 campaign also out on loan to Championship side Reading - having signed a new four-year deal with the Irons - Oxford played just five times for the Royals failing to live up to the Daily Telegraph's billing as being in the top ten most promising youth prospects in English football.

Having again been limited to a handful of appearances this term with the Foals, the north Londoner has however made an impression in with 'Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl, who praised the youngster's development during his time with the club.

Those words have led to speculation over a permanent move for the player this summer, with the Telegraph again reporting a possible £15m switch last January, before Oxford returned to Germany for another six-month loan.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MOENCHENGLADBACH-DORTMUND

Despite playing just eight times in the past season, Oxford has done enough to suggest he could flourish on the continent in a similar fashion to Jadon Sancho, who moved to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Still being tipped as a future West Ham captain, the teenager's return to the London Stadium is nevertheless an interesting one in light of the imminent arrival of Manuel Pellegrini as the club's new manager. It remains to be seen if the either the Chilean or Oxford himself sees a future in the Premier League.

